Time to work to realise Viksit Bharat goal: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday extended greetings on the 76th Republic Day, saying the time has come to work with determination to realise the goal of a developed India by 2047.

He urged people to nurture and blossom India's civilisational ethos of social harmony, family values, environmental protection, "Swadeshi" spirit and civic duties.

"Let our youth spearhead this transformative journey optimising prevalent spirit of hope and possibility," Dhankhar said in a post on X. PTI NAB RC