Time yet to come to make Udhayanidhi deputy Chief Minister, hints Stalin

Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday admitted that clamour within his party has grown stronger to elevate his son and Sports Minister, Udhayanidhi as his deputy but indicated the time is yet to come .

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his official programmes here, Stalin, when asked on demands gaining strength from a cross-section within the party to make Udhayanidhi the deputy CM and whether he would consider it, he said: "The demand has grown stronger; but it has not ripened."

The CM is seen as hinting that the right time for elevating Udhayanidhi is yet to come. For quite some time, there is expectation within the party that Udhayanidhi will be made the deputy chief minister.

Udhayanidhi, besides being the sports and youth welfare minister also handles the key portfolio of special programme implementation.

He inspects, reviews implementation of key projects such as the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2.