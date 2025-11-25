Timeless message of Gita remains relevant globally even today: PM Modi at Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Nov 25 (PTI) Amidst chanting of Vedic mantras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed evening 'Maha Aarti' on the sacred banks of Brahmasarovar here during the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav.

Extending his greetings to the people on the occasion of the International Gita Mahotsav, which began here on November 15 and will continue till December 5, the prime minister said that the world received the divine knowledge of the Gita from Jyotisar, the sacred site in Kurukshetra.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said that Lord Krishna delivered the celestial message of the Bhagavad Gita to the world from the sacred land of Kurukshetra.

He said that the timeless message of the Gita remains relevant globally even today, giving Kurukshetra a unique spiritual identity.

Modi noted that the International Gita Mahotsav, organised every year, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm in this holy land.

The profound wisdom of the Gita, he stated, offers solutions to every human challenge. Reciting its verses not only brings peace to the mind but also elevates one's spiritual understanding, he said.

PM Modi said that Kurukshetra enjoys a unique spiritual identity across the globe, and the annual celebration of the International Gita Mahotsav, organised by the Kurukshetra Development Board and the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages, has further strengthened this legacy.

The prime minister prayed for the progress and prosperity of all citizens and formally inaugurated the 'Maha Aarti' by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The prime minister said that witnessing the evening Maha Aarti at Brahmasarovar was a deeply moving experience.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi also posed for a commemorative photograph with members of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) and researchers from various countries in front of the divine chariots of Lord Shri Krishna and Arjuna.

