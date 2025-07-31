Timeline of events in 2008 Malegaon blasts case

Mumbai: Following is the timeline of the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, in which a special NIA court here on Thursday acquitted all seven accused.

September 29, 2008: A bomb planted on a motorcycle goes off at Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district. Six persons killed and 101 injured.

September 30, 2008: An FIR is lodged at Azad Nagar Police station in Malegaon.

October 21, 2008: Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) takes over the probe into the case.

October 23, 2008: ATS makes first arrests in the case. Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and three others arrested. ATS claims the blast was carried out by right wing extremists.

November 2008: Lt Col Prasad Purohit arrested by ATS for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy of the blast.

January 20, 2009: ATS files charge-sheet against 11 arrested accused, including Pragya Thakur and Purohit before special court. Accused are charged under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Two persons - Ramji alias Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange are shown as wanted accused.

July 2009: Special court says provisions of MCOCA are not applicable in the case and the accused shall be tried by a court in Nashik.

August 2009: Maharashtra government moves Bombay High Court in appeal against special court order.

July 2010: Bombay High Court overturns special court order and upholds the charges under MCOCA.

August 2010: Purohit and Pragya Singh Thakur move Supreme Court against HC order.

February 1, 2011: ATS Mumbai arrests another person - Pravin Mutalik. A total of 12 persons arrested by then.

April 13, 2011: National Investigation Agency (NIA) takes over the case.

February and December 2012: NIA arrests two more persons - Lokesh Sharma and Dhan Singh Chaudhary. Total arrests 14 by then.

April 2015: Supreme Court sends back case to special court for reconsideration of applicability of MCOCA.

February 2016: NIA tells special court that it has taken the Attorney General's opinion on whether provisions of MCOCA can be applied in the case.

May 13, 2016: NIA files charge-sheet before special court. Drops MCOCA charges from the case. Gives clean chit to seven accused.

April 25, 2017: Bombay High court grants bail to Pragya Thakur. HC refuses bail to Purohit.

September 21, 2017: Purohit gets bail from the Supreme Court. By the end of the year, all arrested accused out on bail.

December 27, 2017: Special NIA court discharges accused Shivnarayan Kalsangra, Shyam Sahu and Praveen Mutalik Naik from the case.

Court also drops charges related to being members of a terrorist organisation and raising funds for terrorist acts under the UAPA.

October 30, 2018: Charges framed against seven accused - Thakur, Purohit, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi. They face trial under UAPA for committing a terrorist act, and under IPC for criminal conspiracy and murder.

December 3, 2018: Trial begins with the examination of first witness in the case.

September 14, 2023: After examining 323 prosecution witnesses (of which 37 turned hostile), prosecution decides to close its evidence.

July 23, 2024: Examination of defence witnesses (eight) completed.

August 12, 2024: Special court records final statements of accused under section 313 of Criminal Procedure Code. Matter posted for final arguments of prosecution and defence.

April 19, 2025: Special court closes trial for judgment.

July 31, 2025: Special NIA Judge A K Lahoti acquits all seven accused, including Thakur and Purohit, noting there was no "cogent and reliable" evidence to warrant conviction. Court says the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.