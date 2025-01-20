Timeline of events leading to verdict in RG Kar doctor's rape-murder case

Kolkata: As a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment till death on Monday after holding him guilty of the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year, here is a timeline of the events since the heinous crime that triggered nationwide outrage and protests across West Bengal: -- August 9, 2024: Body of post-graduate trainee doctor found in seminar hall on third floor of the hospital.

-- August 10, 2024: Kolkata Police arrest its civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, describing him as the only accused in the case.

-- August 12, 2024: CM Mamata Banerjee visits residence of the deceased 31-year-old doctor, tells Kolkata Police that they have to crack the case in a week or otherwise she will hand the investigation to CBI.

Amid protests by junior doctors over the incident, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's principal Sandip Ghosh resigns. Hours later, government moves him to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

-- August 13, 2024: Calcutta High Court hands investigation to CBI. It also asks Sandip Ghosh to go on a long leave.

CBI takes Sanjay Roy into custody.

-- August 14, 2024: Lakhs of people take to the street across West Bengal as part of 'Reclaim the Night' protest, seeking security of women.

Amid protests, mob vandalises parts of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Tala.

-- August 17, 2024: IMA calls for nationwide suspension of health services in protest for 24 hours.

-- August 18, 2024: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of the case.

-- August 20, 2024: Supreme Court excoriates West Bengal government over delay in filing FIR and allowing thousands of miscreants to vandalise the hospital.

It constitutes 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate protocol for ensuring safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals. It also orders deployment of CISF at the hospital to enable doctors to resume work.

-- August 21, 2024: CISF takes over security of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Kolkata Police suspend three police officers in connection with the vandalism at the hospital on August 14.

-- August 27, 2024: Students' outfit 'Chhatra Samaj' marches to state secretariat Nabanna, demanding CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation. After being stopped midway, activists clash with police, resulting in injury to several people.

-- September 2, 2024: CBI arrests Sandip Ghosh in connection with allegations of financial fraud at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

-- September 10, 2024: Junior doctors begin sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the state Health Department in Salt Lake, even as their cease work continues.

-- September 14, 2024: CBI charges Sandip Ghosh with delay in lodging FIR in rape and murder of the doctor, and tampering of evidence. The agency also arrests Tala police station's officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal in same case.

-- September 16, 2024: Agitating junior doctors meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the protests cripple healthcare services across West Bengal.

-- September 17, 2024: Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal removed after CM's meeting with agitating medics, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma appointed in his place. Director of Health Services (DHS) Debashis Halder, Director of Medical Education (DME) Kaustav Nayak and Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police's North Division Abhishek Gupta also removed.

-- September 19, 2024: Junior doctors announce withdrawal of stir.

-- October 6, 2024: West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front launches fast unto death at Esplanade, urging government to meet rest of their demand and also ensure justice for their deceased colleague.

-- October 7, 2024: CBI files charge sheet against Sanjoy Roy in Sealdah court.

-- October 21, 2024: Junior doctors end their 17-day fast after meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee at state secretariat Nabanna.

-- November 12, 2024: In-camera trial begins at Sealdah court.

-- November 29, 2024: CBI files 125-page charge sheet in financial irregularities case, Sandip Ghosh named as accused.

-- December 13, 2024: Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal get bail in case related to evidence tampering, delay in filing FIR as CBI fails to files charge sheet against them within mandatory 90-day period.

-- January 9, 2025: Trial of rape and murder case concludes at Sealdah court.

-- January 18, 2025: Court holds Sanjay Roy guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

-- January 20, 2025: Sealdah court sentences Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment till death, directs state to pay compensation of Rs 17 lakh to family of deceased doctor.