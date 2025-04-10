Timeline of extradition of 2008 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana from US

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Following is the timeline of extradition of 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the US: * November 26, 2008: Group of 10 Pakistani terrorists go on rampage, carry out coordinated attack at railway station, two luxury hotels, and Jewish centre in Mumbai after sneaking into country's financial capital through Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people lose their lives in attack lasting 60 hours * Intervening night of November 26-27: Lone surviving terrorist Ajmal Amir Kasab arrested by Mumbai Police * January 13, 2009: ML Tahaliyani appointed special judge to conduct trial in case against Kasab and two Indians -- Faheem Ansari and Sabauddin Ahmed * January 16: Arthur Road jail selected as venue for trial to ensure tight security. Kasab lodged in same jail * February 25: Chargesheet filed in case * October 27: Key accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana -- a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani -- arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of US * October: David Coleman Headley arrested in US while about to leave country * November 11: National Investigation Agency (NIA) registers case against Headley, Rana and others in Delhi * May 6, 2010: Special trial court in Mumbai awards death penalty to Kasab. Court acquits two Indians Faheem Ansari and Sabauddin Ahmed, noting no evidence against them * January 9, 2011: Rana convicted following three-week trial in US District Court and sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to provide material support to terror plot in Denmark and providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba -- a terror organisation operating in Pakistan and responsible for November 2008 attack in Mumbai * February 21: Bombay High Court upholds conviction and death penalty of Kasab. It also upholds acquittal of Faheem Ansari and Sabauddin Ahmed * December 24: After completion of investigation, chargesheet filed in court of special judge, NIA, Patiala House, New Delhi, against accused. NIA also issues Rana's extradition request to US * August 29, 2012: Supreme Court upholds Kasab's conviction and death penalty * November: President of India rejects Kasab's mercy petition * November 21: Kasab hanged to death in Yerawada jail in Pune * January 21, 2025: US Supreme Court declines to hear petition from Rana * February 13: Speaking at joint press meet along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Donald Trump in US announces his administration approved extradition of "one of the plotters and very evil people of the world" to face justice in India * February 27: Rana submits 'Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus' with Associate Justice of Supreme Court of United States and Circuit Justice for Ninth Circuit Elena Kagan. Justice Kagan denies application in March Rana renews 'Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus' previously addressed to Justice Kagan, requests renewed application be directed to US Chief Justice John Roberts * April 7: Supreme Court of US denies Rana's review petition * April 10: Rana extradited from US. PTI AKV SP SZM SZM