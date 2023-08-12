Timely detection and treatment can defeat cancer: Lok Sabha Speaker

Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday that it is possible to defeat cancer with timely detection and treatment.

Addressing the Cancer Survivors Day function organised at Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Center and Cancer Care here, Birla said it is necessary to identify cancer at the right time and start the treatment, according to an official statement.

Lauding cancer survivors, Birla said they play the most important role in creating awareness about cancer.

Cancer survivors from different states of the country, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, participated in this programme. During the programme, cancer survivors gave presentations on cancer awareness. They were also honoured at the function, the statement said. PTI AG SKY