Timely hot axle detection averts Howrah-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express accident in Jharkhand

Chakradharpur (Jharkhand), Feb 5 (PTI): Timely detection of a hot axle in the Howrah–Rourkela Vande Bharat Express on Thursday averted a major accident near Tunia railway station in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, officials said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM), Chakradharpur division, Aditya Kumar Choudhary told PTI that railway personnel noticed smoke emanating from the train at Sonua railway station under Chakradharpur Railway Division of South Eastern Railway zone.

"The smoke caused by a hot axle was detected in time. The train was stopped at the next station, Tunia, for inspection," he said.

Following a technical examination, it was decided not to allow the Vande Bharat to continue its onward journey, Choudhary said.

"The train was detained at Tunia station for mechanical repairs. Around 250 passengers were accommodated on the Howrah–Pune Duronto Express and taken to Rourkela (Odisha), which was the next scheduled stoppage of the train," he added.

Railway sources said the smoke was detected from the third coach from the rear of the train.

A hot axle, also known as a ‘hot box’, is a critical condition where an axle bearing overheats due to inadequate lubrication, overloading or mechanical failure. This excessive heat, often accompanied by smoke or a burning smell, causes the bearing to jam or burn, leading to potential derailments. PTI ANB MNB