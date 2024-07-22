Timely rescue saves life of family stuck in forest due to swollen river

Sehore (MP), Jul 22 (PTI) Five members of a family were rescued from a forest area in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, after being stranded due to a sudden rise in the river level, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening as the family was returning from a visit to the Amargarh waterfall, said Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi.

The rise in the Chandni River’s water level, caused by an unexpected heavy downpour, left the family from Bhopal trapped. Upon receiving the alert, forest staff, police personnel, and a team from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) quickly mobilised and conducted a rescue operation, he said. PTI COR ADU NSK