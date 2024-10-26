Timeri Murari's new novel portrays prevailing standards of democracy across globe

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Novelist-playwright Timeri N Murari attempts to portray the prevailing standards of democracy across the world today in his new book "Chicanery".

Advertisment

The country, its geographic locations have not been specified and the protagonists of the novel could be any of the political players, from any part of the world.

The main protagonist in the novel, published by Olive Turtle imprint of Niyogi Books, David Richelieu is returning to his homeland after 20 years in exile. An execution warrant awaits him for unspecified crimes.

At the border, the AI cameras identify him as Cyomared, the former prime minister of that once democratic nation, and he is arrested by the young assistant to a minister.

Advertisment

Cyomared ends up in prison. His interrogator, the minister, asks why he returned knowing that he will die.

Cyomared's answer that he came back for the woman he still loves and wishes to meet for one last time doesn't convince the minister. He suspects Cyomared has been helping the opposition forces to overthrow the despotic government in the general elections that are just a few days away.

The women that breathe life into the novel are charismatic, intelligent, flawed, and larger-than-life all at the same time.

Advertisment

The story moves at the pace of a political novel; however, the author has kept the locations, its people and its geographical features ambiguous.

Though AI, 24x7 surveillance, offshore bank accounts, political intrigues and power-plays all make it a very contemporary novel, the human touch throws a stronger and more profound punch than anything else in the book. PTI ZMN RB RB