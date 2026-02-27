Timing of AAP leaders' discharge in liquor policy case raises questions: DPCC president

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Soon after a trial court discharged former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Friday remarked that such developments often coincide with elections in states.

In a video statement, Yadav said the sequence of decisions "raises questions" and carries a political dimension, particularly as Gujarat Assembly elections are coming up.

"I have just received information that Kejriwal and Sisodia have been discharged in the liquor case. This certainly raises questions somewhere, as the Gujarat elections are due," the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president said in the video.

Yadav alleged that whenever elections are due, "new decisions start coming against leaders related to those states." He claimed that discharging the Aam Aadmi Party leaders ahead of the Gujarat polls and, in another instance, granting sanction to prosecute senior Congress leader P Chidambaram before elections in Tamil Nadu indicate loopholes in political decisions.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case, pulling up the CBI by saying it found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy. PTI MSJ BUN MSJ RUK RUK