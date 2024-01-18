Timing of class 10, 12 Bengal board exams advanced by 2 hours

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) The timing of the class 10 and 12 examinations of the West Bengal boards, which will be held in February, was advanced by two hours, officials said on Thursday.

After the revision, the exams will begin at 9.45 am instead of the usual 11.45 am.

The examinations are held at non-home centres of the students.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Ramanuj Ganguly told a press conference that the revised timing will be from 9:45 am to 1 pm, and not between 11:45 am and 3 pm, for class 10 exams.

The class 12 exams will be also conducted between 9:45 am and 1 pm, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education President Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

The Madhyamik (class 10) exams will be held between February 2 and 12, while the HS examinations will take place from February 16 to 29.

No reason was cited for advancing the timing.

An official of the education department said the changes were effected following a discussion between state secretariat Nabanna and the respective boards.

"If students can attend classes from 10:30 am in the day, there has to be parity between exam time and school time," he said.

Teachers’ organisations resented the new timing.

"This decision has no logic. In rural areas, many students come to exam centres from far away places. It will put them in lots of difficulties. Earlier, they changed the dates of the Madhyamik exams from usual March to February arbitrarily," said Nabakumar Karmakar, spokesperson of Paschim Banga Shikshak Samiti, a teachers' body of the state.

He, however, said there could be some justification for holding HS exams early as two papers on the same subject are conducted on a single day.

While 9.23 lakh candidates will appear for the Madhyamik examinations, eight lakh higher secondary candidates will write their papers. PTI SUS NN