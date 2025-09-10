Timing of notice by poll authorities dubious, says Cong leader Pawan Khera's wife

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (PTI) Congress leader Pawan Khera's wife Kota Neelima, who was issued a notice by the poll authorities in Delhi for allegedly registering in the electoral roll of more than one constituency, on Wednesday said she had submitted an application for address change eight years ago.

Neelima, a Congress leader in Telangana, alleged that the timing of the notice to her and raising the issue after eight years is "extremely dubious" as it comes in the context of 'vote chori' campaign by Congress.

She claimed that the election authorities should have processed the Form 6 submitted by her for address change and removed her old EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card).

She alleged that the Form 6 submitted by her in 2017 was not processed and the concerned EPIC was still alive, which only the poll authorities could have known.

She also claimed that she had not received any notice from the poll authorities by post and that the notice was posted on the EC website with her "full address revealed to the entire world" and on 'X'.

Neelima, however, said she has submitted her reply to the notice.

She said no facts were ascertained from her before issuing the notice.

"We had followed every rule. The ECI requires that we should file a Form 6 for shifting of addresses which we had, way back eight years ago. We were issued, at the new place, a new EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card). When the ECI issues a new voter card, you are assured that you have only one (card)," she told PTI here.

Since the Form 6 had been filed by her, she had assumed that the ECI must have done its work (removing the old card from lists) and given a new EPIC with a different address, she claimed.

"You never think that the ECI has taken our forms for shifting of address and did not act on it. How is that even conceivable? This exposes, in a way, misuse of the constitutional powers," she said.

Poll authorities in Delhi issued a notice to Neelima on September 4 for allegedly registering in the electoral roll of more than one constituency, including one in Telangana.

The notice to Neelima said that she was registered as a voter in New Delhi constituency and Khairatabad in Telangana. She has been given until 11 am on September 10 to tender her reply to the notice.