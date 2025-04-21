Timings of Delhi government, MCD offices revised

New Delhi, April 21 (PTI) With reduction in air pollution levels, the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will return to operating at their usual timings, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The Delhi government offices will now be open from 9.30 am to 6 pm and MCD offices from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

The General Administration Department in an order issued on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor said that the Delhi government and MCD offices will return to their usual timings with immediate effect.

The government, through an order on November 18 last year, had adopted staggered timings to reduce congestion on road and thereby lower air pollution.

After the order, Delhi government offices have been operating from 10 am to 6.30 pm, while MCD offices remained open from 8.30 am to 5 pm. PTI VIT RUK RUK