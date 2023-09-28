Tin roof of chawl room collapses in Thane, no one hurt

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) The tin roof of a room on the first floor of a chawl collapsed in Thane on Thursday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The roof of the room below was damaged in the incident that took place at 5pm, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The chawl is 26 years old and four occupants of the room on the first floor have been shifted to safety, he added.

The area around the room has been cordoned off and civic engineers will take a call on further action on Friday, Tadvi said. PTI COR BNM BNM