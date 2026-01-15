Tinthani Kanaka Guru Siddharamananda Swami dies

Raichur (Karnataka), Jan 15 (PTI) Siddharamananda Swami of the Tinthani Kanaka Guru Peetha, head of the Kalaburagi Divisional Kanakaguru Peetha, died in the early hours of Thursday, following a heart attack.

He was 49.

According to sources in his hermitage, Swami's blood pressure dropped late at night after he participated in bhajans.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Lingsugur, where he suffered severe chest pain and breathed his last at around 3.40 am while undergoing treatment, Math sources said.

Siddharamananda Swami, whose birth name was Mohan Pradhan, hailed from Chitradurga district.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the demise, saying that the news of the passing away of Paramapujya Sri Siddaramananda Mahaswamiji of the Sri Kaginele Mahasamsthana Kanakaguru Peetha branch at Tinthani Bridge is deeply painful.

In a post on 'X', the chief minister said his commitment to social upliftment along with religious activities makes his loss an irreparable one for the state.

"I pray that his divine soul attains eternal peace and that his devotees and followers are granted strength to bear this grief," Siddaramaiah said. PTI GMS KH