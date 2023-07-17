Tipper lorry drags car stuck in its rear for 2 km, no casualties

Mangaluru, Jul 17 (PTI) In an unusual incident, the driver of a tipper lorry drove his vehicle for nearly 2 km dragging along with it a car which got stuck under the lorry’s chassis after hitting it from behind near Padubidri in Udupi district Monday afternoon, police sources said.

The three occupants of the car, who escaped with injuries, have been hospitalised. The video showing the tipper lorry dragging the car has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred as the Santro car was travelling from Sagar to Mangaluru, while the tipper was proceeding from Belman to Baikampady.

The tipper driver told the police that he was not aware that the car got stuck inside the vehicle chassis. He, however, knew that a car had rammed the vehicle but accelerated the speed fearing retaliation from onlookers.

Local residents, however, gave chase and eventually forced him to stop. The Padubidri police arrived at the scene and took the driver into custody and shifted the occupants of the car, two men and a woman, to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered, sources said. PTI MVG MVG ANE