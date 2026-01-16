Tipper lorry owner dies after parked vehicle runs over him in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) A tipper lorry owner died after his parked vehicle ran over him at Edakkara here, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Shiju V S (46), a resident of Perumkulam at Edakkara.

According to police, Shiju was the owner and driver of the lorry.

Police said that around 8 pm on Thursday, Shiju parked the lorry on a slope and was walking towards his house when the vehicle suddenly rolled backwards.

The rear side of the lorry hit Shiju, causing him to fall on the road, after which he was run over by the vehicle, police said.

Shiju suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Local residents rushed him to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they would examine whether the vehicle's brake failed or the driver forgot to apply it, which led to the accident.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Edakkara police station and an investigation is underway, officials said.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem. PTI TBA TBA KH