Tipplers attempt to steal seized liquor in police presence in Andhra Pradesh

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 11 (PTI) A few local dumpyard workers here attempted to steal seized illicit liquor bottles readied by police for destruction, a police official said on Wednesday.

The bottles were later recovered and crushed, the police official added.

Police neatly lined up the spurious and illegal liquor bottles at a dumpyard recently, which were seized over the past two years.

"Some tipplers from the nearby dumpyards tried to steal the liquor bottles readied for destruction but police caught them and recovered those bottles meant for crushing," Guntur district additional superintendent of police Venkateshwar Rao told PTI.

However, he noted that the tipplers were let off with a warning as it was a petty crime.

Caught on camera, the workers were seen rushing from three sides in a melee to steal the liquor bottles while a backhoe was about to crush the bottles from above.

One person was seen returning the bottle he stole while another managed to dodge a police officer though.

According to Rao, police maintained some distance from the bottles as some of them were exploding to avoid injury. Illicit liquor bottles worth Rs 50 lakh were crushed, Rao added. PTI STH SS