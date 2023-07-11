Tipplers stage protest against liquor price hike in Karnataka

Mangaluru, July 11 (PTI) In an unusual move, a group of tipplers in Udupi city on Tuesday came out to stage a protest against the hefty increase in the price of liquor in Karnataka.

The state government had increased excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 20 per cent and beer by 10 per cent in the recent Budget presented in the Assembly.

The tipplers in Udupi, led by social activist Nithyananda Volakadu, staged a sit-in to protest against the hike. Pointing out that people come out in protest when power tariff or the price of cooking gas is increased, he said the protest was organised as there is no one to protest against liquor price hike. PTI MVG MVG ANE