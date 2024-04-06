Tipra Motha befooling 'Tiprasa' people: Chaudhury

Agartala, Apr 6 (PTI) Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Saturday alleged that the Tipra Motha was befooling the 'Tiprasa' (indigenous) people in the name of 'greater Tipraland'.

In last year's Assembly election, the Tipra Motha secured tribal votes by attacking the BJP-IPFT government and now they have joined hands with the saffron party to fight the Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhury alleged while addressing an election rally in South Tripura's Birchandra Manu.

"The party (Tipra Motha) which had secured tribal votes by launching a scathing attack on the BJP-IPFT government in last year's Assembly elections has now teamed up with the saffron party. The move of joining hands with the BJP has angered the Tipra Motha leaders and workers because their aspiration (greater Tipraland) was compromised", he said.

Chaudhury who is also the CPI(M) state secretary appealed to people to vote for INDIA bloc candidates - Asish Kumar Saha (Congress) for Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and Rajendra Reang (CPIM) for Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.

Chaudhury alleged the BJP-led government has been trying to put potential opposition leaders into jail to win the Lok Sabha elections.

"Jharkhand Chief Minister Himanta Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who have emerged as a threat to the BJP, have been sent to jail for their alleged involvement in money laundering cases. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to suppress the opposition parties because the saffron party is scared," he said. PTI PS RG