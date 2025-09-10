Tipra Motha chief claims ownership of Agartala, Teliamura, and Kanchanpur; sparks row

Agartala, Sep 10 (PTI) Tipra Motha supremo and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma stoked a controversy by declaring himself the ‘original landowner’ of Agartala, Teliamura and Kanchanpur.

He made the remark while addressing a gathering of his party supporters, MLAs and members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday.

While Agartala is Tripura's capital, Teliamura and Kanchanpur are the two subdivisions of Tripura.

The Tipra Motha rules the TTAADC, which constitutes two-thirds of the state's territory.

He also promised to secure justice for Tripura’s tribal communities, accusing the mainstream parties, including Congress, CPI-M and BJP, of failing to deliver goods for the indigenous people.

"This is my commitment to my people, and I will now take this a step further. Silence is not surrender," he told the gathering.

The protest meeting in Delhi was organised around two months after Tipra Motha leader David Murasing’s symbolic march to the capital to press for the demand of a separate Tipraland, by constituting the TTAADC areas.

Meanwhile, solidarity demonstrations erupted back in the state, with torch processions here and in several villages amplifying indigenous rights and demands.

Expressing disappointment over the Centre’s inaction, he reminded that the state Congress had opposed the creation of TTAADC, but the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi intervened to ensure its establishment.

"Today, the Union government faces the same dilemma. The Home Minister must take a firm stand like Indira Gandhi once did", he said.

He insisted implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, adding, "My silence does not mean fear. If you want, unleash the ED, or CBI. I am happy to go to jail". PTI JOY MNB