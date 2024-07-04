Tipra Motha chief meets three Union Ministers in Delhi, seeks help for tribal council

Agartala, Jul 4 (PTI) Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Thursday called on Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram in New Delhi and requested more funds for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The Tipra Motha, which joined the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura just before the Lok Sabha election, is running the board of TTAADC.

"Met Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, along with Mr C K Jamatia and MP from Tripura East Parliamentary constituency, Smt. Kriti Devi Debbarman in Delhi on Thursday," he wrote on Facebook.

Debbarma said, "Tripura used to be an indigenous/tribal state, but over the years, due to various factors, we, the indigenous, have become a minority in our own land. I requested him to financially empower the TTAADC." Tipra Motha chief who is currently in Delhi, also met DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister State (independent charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday.

"Met DONER Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and apprised him of the problems faced by the indigenous tribes of Tripura, especially in the 6th schedule areas. Social impact assessment and audit of the projects must be done. And I also informed him about the projects that can be implemented in TTAADC", he stated in a separate post.

He also said, "Called on Union Minister Jayanta Chaudhury and discussed the potential opportunities that can be created in the TTAADC areas through his ministry, and he has assured me of his full support and cooperation."