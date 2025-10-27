Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore hopeful Amit Shah will resolve Tiprasa issue

Agartala, Oct 27 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday expressed hope that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would bring a solution to the long-standing Tiprasa issue.

Addressing a party programme at Rabindra Bhavan here, Debbarma said he has "immense respect" for the home minister, who he believes will address the concerns of the indigenous Tiprasa people in the coming days.

The TMP had signed an agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government in March 2024 for the overall development of the Tiprasa community in the presence of Shah in New Delhi.

Debbarma said the alliance with the BJP was finalised in New Delhi and not at the local level and asserted that spreading rumours about the partnership will not serve any purpose.

Debbarma also mocked the BJP's claim over the number of indigenous voters joining the ruling party.

"They claimed as many as 6,400 voters each joined the BJP at Mungiakmaki in Khowai district and at Takarjala in West Tripura district recently. Another 339 voters joined the saffron party. The way people are joining the BJP, the population of Tiprasa people will be 1.50 crore in the next three to four months", he claimed.

Currently, the population of tribals in the northeastern state is around 14 lakh.

"I don't blame them for showing exaggerated figures because they need to present the report to Delhi to show that their base has strengthened in tribal areas. Therefore, there is no need to continue alliance with Tipra Motha", he said.

Debbarma also criticised the delay in holding elections to the village committees of the Tripura Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), saying that tribal areas have not seen democratic polls for the past 10 years.

Debbarma also did not hide his anger for not inviting Rajmata Bhibu Kumari Devi (wife of Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya) during the inauguration of redeveloped Maa Tripureswari temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22. PTI PS MNB