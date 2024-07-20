Tipra Motha chief urges Centre to enhance vigil along India's border with violence-hit B'desh

Agartala, Jul 20 (PTI) Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday urged the Centre to enhance vigil along the country's border with violence-hit Bangladesh.

Tripura shares an 856 km-long border with the neighbouring country.

"History shows us that whenever there has been unrest in East Pakistan/Bangladesh, Tripura has suffered the most. I appeal to the Govt. of India to ensure that border vigil should be at the highest alert. GoI should constitutionally secure the indigenous population for future generations," Debbarma said on Facebook.

Instability in Bangladesh "immediately affects bordering northeastern states like Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya", he said.

"Porous borders and illegal migration affect the tribal people where land is aplenty but not the population. Land laws have to be strengthened in the sixth schedule areas," the Tipra Motha supremo said.

The Bangladesh Police imposed a strict curfew across the country and military forces patrolled parts of the capital Dhaka on Saturday to quell further violence after days of clashes over the allocation of government jobs left several people dead and hundreds injured.

Violence escalated in Dhaka and elsewhere over protests by students, demanding reforms of the quota system for government jobs.

The protesters are demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971 against Pakistan.

When contacted, Tripura Home Secretary P K Chakravarty refused to comment on the development.

He, however, said Indian students or citizens who are stranded in Bangladesh due to the ongoing disturbance can return through checkposts.

Tripura Police Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Ananta Das said the international border with Bangladesh "appears normal". PTI PS BDC