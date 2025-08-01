Tipra Motha delegation led by Pradyot Debbarma meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Agartala, Aug 1 (PTI) An eight-member delegation of Tipra Motha Party (TMP) led by its supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the implementation of Tiprasa Accord.

The TMP had signed a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with the Centre and the state government in March 2024 in the presence of the Union Home Minister to ensure the development of the indigenous people of the northeastern state.

"Had a very good meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord for the people of our state", Debbarma wrote on X.

He said, "The Union Home Minister assured all of us that he will personally ensure that the Government of India's commitment is upheld towards the Tiprasa people." Earlier in the day, the Tipra Motha chief, in an emotional post on social media, urged the people to embrace love over hate, an indirect reference to the fight between TMP workers and BJP karyakartas at Asharambari in Khowai district and Jampuijala in Sepahiajala district.

"When people resort to intimidation to resolve or settle differences, be it personal, religious or political, then it pains me. Can we fight less and figure out how to unite and keep our borders safe?, he wrote on X.

"What party or politics will we all do if our constitutional rights and our children's future is not secure? Every day, someone wants our thansa broken … don't allow them to destroy your children's tomorrow by breaking our unity today. Embrace love over hate," he added. PTI PS RG