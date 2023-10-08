Tipra Motha lost seats because of CPI(M), says Tripura opposition leader Animesh Debbarma

Agartala, Oct 8: Tripura's leader of the opposition and Tipra Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma on Sunday denied CPI(M)’s allegation that the party had a ‘secret understanding’ with the BJP in the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

In the elections held in February, the BJP had won 32 seats in the 60-member House while its ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), managed one.

On the other hand, the CPI(M) and the Congress, which fought the battle together, won 11 and 3 seats, respectively, while the Tipra Motha emerged as the main opposition party by winning 13 seats even though it had contested in 42.

Asked about veteran CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar’s claim that Tipra Motha had a ‘secret understanding’ with the BJP to help the saffron party win the election, Debbarma said, "I respect Manik Sarkar who had ruled the state for twenty years as chief minister. But people say that after 70 years, a man starts behaving like a child… I have seen my parents had the same tendency." "We lost many seats in the Assembly polls because of the CPI(M). The ruling BJP also lost a few because of the triangular battle," he said.

In the Assembly elections, the CPI(M), which dominated tribal politics for several years in the northeastern state, could not win a single ST reserved seat, which was seen as a major factor for its crushing defeat.

Out of 20 ST reserved seats, the Tipra Motha won 13 while BJP and IPFT won six and one seat, respectively.

Criticising the CPI(M), Debbarma said the Tipra Motha did not even field candidates in the September 5 bypolls in Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Sepahijala district, but even then they failed to win even a single seat.

"The CPI(M) faced a humiliating defeat in both the seats," he said. PTI PS MNB