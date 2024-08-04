Tipra Motha MLA urges Home minister to form committee to identify infiltrators in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 4 (PTI) Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to constitute a committee to identify foreigners who have entered Tripura illegally and to deport them to their respective countries.

Debbarma alleged that a large number of Bangladeshi nationals from Chittagong hill tracts entered Tripura and are residing in areas like Chawmanu and Gandacherra in Dhalai district and Karbook and Silcherri in Gumati district - all under Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area and are a threat to the country's security.

"A large number of foreigners are entering Indian territory taking advantage of the weak security system in the Indo-Bangla border. Infiltration has increased in the last few months", he wrote in the letter to Shah on Saturday.

"There are reports that Rohingyas have entered Indian territory using Tripura and are a threat to the country's security," the Tipra Motha MLA said.

Debbarma urged the Union Home Minister to constitute a high power committee involving civil, police and judicial officers for identification and foreigners who have illegally entered Tripura and push them back to their countries. PTI PS RG