Tipra Motha MLA urges NCST to revoke ST benefits for tribal women married to non-ST men

Agartala, Aug 18 (PTI) Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma has urged the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to revoke Scheduled Tribe (ST) benefits granted to tribal women who marry non-ST men, alleging widespread misuse of tribal privileges for economic gain and illegal land acquisition.

In a letter addressed to the NCST chairperson, Debbarma claimed that non-tribal men are deliberately marrying tribal women in Tripura to exploit the tax exemptions and benefits provided to ST citizens in the state.

In Tripura, Scheduled Tribes are exempted from all sorts of taxes.

"After marriage, grooms transfer property and businesses to their tribal wives' names to avoid taxes and gain access to government subsidies," Debbarma wrote.

Citing an example, Debbarma pointed out the men are running petrol pumps, gas agencies, ration shops and other businesses in the names of their ST wives just to avoid tax.

"They are also enjoying government subsidies. They purchase landed property in the name of tribal brides and avoid tax on property", he added.

Debbarma claimed, "After marriage, they purchase land without paying tax and start deforestation in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) jurisdiction." "Under these circumstances, I request the commission to take effective action to cancel the benefits given to ST girls after their marriage with non-ST boys", he said. PTI PS MNB