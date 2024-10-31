Tipra Motha Party demands separate village committees for Bru resettlement villages

Agartala, Oct 31 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party, an ally of the ruling BJP and the ruling party in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous Council (TTAADC) has demanded the creation of new village committees for each Bru resettlement village.

Advertisment

Currently, the tribal council has 587 village committees (like Gram Panchayat) but there has been no separate village committee for the Bru people who have settled in 13 places in the northeastern state under an agreement between the Centre, state government and the Bru refugees.

"We met State Election Commissioner, Saradhindu Chowdhury, and submitted a memorandum demanding the creation of separate village committees for the Bru resettlement villages and also holding elections to village committee at the earliest", Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma told reporters.

He said the elections to village committees in TTAADC have been pending for more than three years on various grounds prompting the party to seek High Court intervention for holding the election at the earliest.

Advertisment

Asserting that the Tipra Motha Party does not want further division among the tribals, he said there should be new village committees for the Bru villages.

A total of 6,953 Bru families, originally hailing from neighbouring Mizoram, were resettled in various places in Tripura in 2020.

They had earlier fled their home state because of ethnic clashes and stayed in relief camps in Tripura since 1997. PTI PS SBN SBN