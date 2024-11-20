Tipra Motha Party supremo calls for peace in Manipur

Agartala: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday called upon the people of violence-hit Manipur to bring peace in the northeastern state.

Advertisment

A fresh cycle of ethnic violence returned to the northeastern state after the murder of a 60-year-old woman and a child on November 7.

"I strongly condemn murder, rape and any violence. A couple of days ago, some people asked me why I condemned the November 7 incident. They exhorted me to keep quiet as I was having a political alliance. I will not keep quiet about the violence. I condemned when two Kuki women were raped and paraded in Manipur last year," he said in a video message on ‘X’.

Asserting that his position is consistent regarding the alliance, Debbarma said murder or rape or violence could not be justified by any means and criminals are always criminals.

Advertisment

"What we are seeing in Manipur is a blame game. You did first and we will do now… If you think the people of Delhi will come and settle our problems, you are living in a fool's paradise. We have to find a solution to our problem within us," he said.

Urging the leaders to sit together and stop the violence, the royal scion said the violence will only keep behind your children.

"Set aside politics and show the statesmanship," he said, adding that peace is required if the people of the northeast want to be stakeholders in the country’s growth engine.

Advertisment

Claiming that a few foolish politicians are creating division, Debbarma said, "Don’t allow them to become your leaders or spokespersons and succeed. I have no vested interest… In Tripura, I have been fighting for the Tiprasa people. In the Tiprasa accord, we demanded a reserved seat for Manipuri people living in the northeastern state as the relationship between Tripura and Manipur is century-old."

"It breaks my heart when I see murder, brutality and violence in Manipur. Let there be peace in the northeastern state for the prosperity of the region," he added.