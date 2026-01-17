Tipra Motha Party supremo presents silver coin to Chakma community head at royal palace

Agartala, Jan 17 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) founder Prayot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday presented the 'pradhan samajpati' (community head) of Chakma tribe with a silver coin and a sword at the royal palace here.

"It was a great honour to the whole Chakma community as royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma handed over a silver coin and sword to me. I had heard that earlier the kings used to offer such mementoes to the samajpati (community heads) of the tribes in the state. Now, the royal scion has revived the old tradition," Shanti Bikash Chakma, the pradhan samajpati told reporters after the event.

He said 'Tripura Rejo Chakma Samajik Parisad' in its last conference held on December 27 and 28, got pradhan samajpati, and Debbarma congratulated him on being chosen for the prestigious position.

"Following the royal scion's invitation, we arrived at the palace and received the honour on behalf of the community," he said.

Chakma said he had a discussion with the Tipra Motha Party supremo on some issues, including on how to develop education, tradition, language, culture and development of Buddhist temples.

"'Maharaja' (Debbarma) placed some suggestions on the issues, and we will act in accordance with his suggestions," he said.

Debbarma on Friday attended an event in Sepahijala district's Herma and felicitated the community heads organised by 'Tripur Kshatriya Samaj', one of the indigenous tribes.

Debbarma presenting a silver coin and sword to the Chakma community head is seen as a 'strategic step' to reach out to the indigenous people ahead of elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The tenure of the present council is scheduled to expire on April 18 this year.