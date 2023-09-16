Tipra Motha sets up 6-member central executive panel to strengthen organisation

Agartala, Sep 16 (PTI) The Tipra Motha, the main opposition party in Tripura, has constituted a six-member central executive committee to streamline its organisation in view of the Parliamentary elections.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who is the founder of Tipra Motha, was included in the panel, a party leader said on Saturday.

Debbarma had earlier declared that he would step down from the party president, and veteran tribal politician BK Hrangkhawl was made the chief of the regional party in July.

Hrangkhawl, senior leader Jagadish Debbarma, Mevar Kumar Jamatia, opposition leader Animesh Debbarma and MLA Brishaketu Debbarma are also part of the newly constituted committee.

“I am indeed honoured and humbled. I will do my duties to strengthen and constitute the party from primary, regional, block, district and central committee in the next few weeks”, Pradyot Debbarma said in a post on X, formerly Twitter on Saturday.

The announcement came after party's former leader Sridam Debbarma and party functionary Dinesh Debbarma alleged that the Tipra Motha was run by a single man as it had no full-fledged state committee.

Sridam Debbarma, who is now the convener of the Tipraland State Party, claimed that TSP had jointly contested the elections of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) under the Tipra Motha banner and succeeded.

“Now, we will revive our own party TSP which was floated before the Tipra Motha. It came into existence with a mission of Tipraland," the former executive member of TTAADC said at a press conference recently. PTI PS BDC