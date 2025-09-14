Tipra Motha supremo backs Cong demand for functional airport in Tripura's Kailashahar

Agartala, Sep 14 (PTI) Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Sunday backed the Congress’ demand for a functional airport and railway link at Kailashahar in Tripura's Unakoti district.

Recently, the Unakoti District Congress observed a 12-hour strike in Kailashahar on an 11-point charter of demands, which included operationalising the Kailashahar airport and ensuring railway connectivity to the district headquarters.

"I have spoken several times to Congress MLA Birajit Sinhaji on the issue that Kailashahar needs a proper functional airport and a railway link," Debbarma said on a Facebook post.

He wrote, "These demands have substance and merit as it will be a huge boon to people not just in Kailashahar, but the surrounding areas, including some bordering parts of Assam and Mizoram".

"This matter will be raised in Delhi officially," he added.

Responding to Debbarma's post, Sinha thanked him for realising the ground reality of having a functional airport at Kailashahar.

"Resumption of air services from Kailashahar airport is not only important for ferrying passengers or boosting tourism, but also essential to enhance defence capability at the border town," Sinha said.

Sinha claimed the Bangladesh government has developed Shemshernagar air base, which is just 10 km away from Kailashahar town.

"We must have an air facility at Kailashahar to counter any threat from across the border. People had witnessed how Kailashahar airport was utilised during the 1971 India-Pakistan war", he said.

"Chief Minister Mank Saha and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury are in favour of resumption of services from Kailashahar airport. It appears land acquisition is a problem", he added.

Kailashahar airport, which was made functional in 1989, has remained non-functional since 1993. PTI PS MNB