Tipra Motha supremo, leaders of autonomous councils meet Amit Shah in Delhi

Agartala, Jul 25 (PTI) Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Thursday said a delegation of Autonomous District Councils from the Northeast met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed regional issues.

"Met Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah, along with the leaders from the councils from the Northeast. He has assured us that within a month, issues relating to all the councils will be amicably addressed. A committee will be formed to solve issues relating to our people", he wrote on Facebook.

Debbarma said, "A few people doubted that after sharing power, I will be silent on the rights of our people. Today, I am glad that while some in my own state questioned me, the other indigenous people of Northeast have appreciated the effort I have put in to secure our constitutional rights".

Just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Tipra Motha, which fought last year's assembly election alone and emerged as the main opposition party in the northeastern state by winning 13 seats of the 60-member House, joined the Manik Saha-led cabinet.

"A very satisfying day with all the officials I have met at the Home Ministry. We will present our case and we will be well prepared for articulate our case. I feel good that I have your love and support! You have given me the strength to follow the path of truth", he said in another social media post on Wednesday.

Earlier, Debbarma hinted that he and party president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl will represent Tipra Motha officially for talks with the Centre and the state government on the 'Tiprasa accord'.

The regional party had signed an agreement (Tiprasa accord) with the Centre and the state government in March 2024 to solve the problems facing the indigenous people. PTI PS BDC