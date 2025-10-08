Tipra Motha team holds meeting with interlocutor, presses for implementation of ‘Tiprasa Accord’

Agartala, Oct 8 (PTI) A three-member Tipra Motha team, headed by its supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, held a meeting with AK Mishra, the interlocutor for the ‘Tiprasa Accord’, in New Delhi and pressed for implementation of the agreement for development of tribals in Tripura, a party MLA said on Wednesday.

MLA Ranjit Debbarma said that the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) might walk out of the cabinet of the BJP-led coalition government in the state if the Manik Saha dispensation doesn’t implement the ‘Tiprasa Accord’ immediately.

Currently, the TMP has one minister in the Manik Saha-led cabinet.

The Tipra Motha Party signed an agreement with the Centre and the state government in March last year for overall development of the tribal community in the northeastern state.

“A three-member TMP team headed by our chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma held a meeting with interlocutor AK Mishra in New Delhi on Tuesday. We categorically told him about the state government’s dilly-dallying attitude in order to implement the historic agreement,” MLA Ranjit Debbarma told PTI.

He claimed that they told Mishra that the TMP, an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, doesn’t want to be a “victim like Assam’s United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)”.

He said the UPPL, a regional party that has an electoral understanding with the BJP, has suffered electorally in the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

“The 125th constitutional amendment bill has not been passed in Parliament as promised by the BJP. If it is passed, it provides t provides for the administration of tribal areas in some northeastern states to safeguard the rights of the tribal population,” the MLA said.

Debbarma said they also took up the issue of the 37 bills passed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) that are still pending with the state.

"Mishra sought the lists of the bills which are pending with the state government, and we will submit these to him on Wednesday," he said.