Tipra Motha to call Tripura bandh over Centre''s silence on welfare of indigenous people

Agartala Sep 22 (PTI) Tipra Motha is likely to call a bandh in Tripura soon to put pressure on the Centre for a constitutional solution to the problems faced by the indigenous people.

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma made the announcement after a meeting with government officials in Delhi.

"We have decided to call a bandh to press for our demands. We will announce the date tomorrow," Manikya told reporters here on Friday.

"Our demand is not against any community but in favour of Tiprasa people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been very supportive to our demand. However, it is the time to prove our strength before the Centre. They will not take us seriously unless we show our unity and strength", he said.

He appealed to all Tiprasa people to support the bandh.

Asserting that Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura will not be possible without development of Tiprasa people, he said they (BJP) had unveiled it in the election manifesto, but did nothing about it so far.

"We have to make the Centre understand that injustice has been done to Tiprasa people. If you take corrective measures, we will be with you or else we have the right to fight for our rights," he said. PTI PS MNB