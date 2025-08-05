Tipra Motha to hold mega programme in Khumulwng on indigenous people's day

Agartala, Aug 5 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Debbarma on Tuesday said a programme will be held at Khumulwng in West Tripura on August 9 to observe the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

He urged people to highlight the culture of Tripura's indigenous population by wearing traditional attire and cooking meals like 'chakwi', 'gudok' and 'mosdeng' at home or for friends at work, school and college that day.

"Be proud of your identity. To all my warriors, in the evening, come out as one for a 'homchang' rally in every part of Tripura to let everyone know how our constitutional rights are being denied by the State Election Commission by not holding VC (village council) elections," he posted on Facebook.

"You can belong to any party, but not holding elections in the village is a denial of your rights," he added.

Debbarma said block committees of his party will organise torch rallies at 6 pm that day over the demand.

The elections to village councils in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area have been due since 2021.

Debbarma said the party is planning to move the Supreme Court over the issue. PTI PS SOM