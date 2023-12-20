Tipra Motha urges Tripura CM not to allow Dec 25 rally seeking delisting of converted ST people

Agartala, Dec 19 (PTI) Tripura's main opposition party Tipra Motha has requested Chief Minister Manik Saha not to allow the proposed rally on December 25 demanding delisting of converted tribals from Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The rally is being organised by Janjati Suraksha Manch, an RSS-backed body.

"I am writing to you to highlight a crucial matter with regards to peace and harmony in the state. Janajati Suraksha Manch has planned a procession and rally in Agartala on December 25 to press for delisting of converted tribals from ST category," opposition leader Animesh Debbarma wrote to Saha on Tuesday.

"Christmas is widely celebrated by all communities in Tripura. The proposed rally on the day could disrupt the state's peace. Recognising shared apprehensions from all opposition parties, I would request your intervention not to permit the rally in the broader interest of the state," he said.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha have separately expressed strong reservations on the rally. PTI PS MNB