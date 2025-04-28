Tipra Motha's youth brigade stage rally protesting Bangladesh's move to build embankment near border

Agartala, Apr 28 (PTI) Hundreds of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) leaders and supporters — the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) — on Monday staged a protest in Belonia, South Tripura, against the Bangladesh government’s move to rebuild an embankment near the international border.

Carrying national flags and TMP party flags, leaders and supporters of the youth wing took out a rally and marched towards the north bank of Muhuri River.

However, police and BSF personnel intercepted the rally, preventing them from reaching the international border.

Tensions flared as YTF leaders engaged in heated exchanges with law enforcement officials over being stopped.

Later, a delegation of protesters visited the Indian side of the border to see the construction of the elevated embankment on the Bangladeshi side.

Speaking to reporters, YTF president Suraj Debbarma said hundreds of supporters had gathered at Bankar, near the Indo-Bangla border, to protest the construction.

"They are breaking the law by building the embankment within 150 yards of the zero line. As Indians, it is our right to protect our land and borders. Since the Indian government has not intervened, we will resist Bangladesh’s move," Debbarma said.

He further asserted that not a single inch of Indian land would be ceded.

"If they attempt to take our land, we will take Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, and form Greater Tipraland," he warned.

Earlier, following concerns raised by local MLA Dipankar Sen that the elevated embankment near Ballamukh (on the Indian side) could trigger unprecedented flooding, PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte visited the site to assess the situation.

Gitte later assured residents that the government would take all necessary measures to protect Belonia town from potential flooding. PTI PS MNB