Tipra Motha's youth wing protests demanding action against Gomati DM for disrespecting party chief

Agartala, Jun 2 (PTI) Thousands of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) supporters on Monday protested in front of the office of the district magistrate (DM) of Gomati district, demanding action against him for allegedly showing disrespect to party supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

YTF is Tipra Motha party's youth wing.

A controversy erupted after Tarit Kanti Chakma, the district magistrate of Gomati district, declined to meet Tipra Motha Supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya on May 25 night.

Manikya was accompanied by the chief of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Purna Chandra Jamatia, on that night.

Taking serious note of the development, a delegation of Tipra Motha, led by the Minister for State for Industries & Commerce Brishaketu Debbarma, met Chief Minister Manik Saha and demanded steps against the DM.

The chief minister has asked Chief Secretary J K Sinha to investigate the matter..

Around two thousand YTF supporters gathered in front of the DM office in the Gomati district around 10 am on Monday. Defying the downpour, they protested seeking action against the DM.

"Supporters of Tipra Motha’s youth organisation today gathered in front of the gate of the district magistrate's office to protest. A group of leaders led by YTF president Suraj Debbarma was allowed to enter the DM office premises. They locked the main entrance gate. It was a symbolic protest," the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Udaipur, Nirman Das, told reporters.

The officials and employees in the DM office worked as usual, and there was no law and order problem. But there was still a gathering of people in and around the office, he said.

Additional forces have been deployed in and around the DM's office to avoid any kind of trouble, he said.