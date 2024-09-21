Tipra Motha's youth wing urges Bangla envoy in Agartala to protect minorities in B'desh

Agartala, Sep 21 (PTI) The youth wing of Tipra Motha on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner at Agartala, Arif Mohammad, urging him to take steps to protect people belonging to indigenous and minority communities in the neighbouring country.

The Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) expressed deep concern over "alarming rise in violence" against minorities, particularly the indigenous tribal communities, in Bangladesh, its president Suraj Debbarma said.

"Recent reports from Khagrachari and other regions have revealed disturbing incidents that threaten the safety and rights of these communities," the YTF president said in the memorandum.

Tripura's regional party Tripra Motha and its youth wing believe that minorities, whether in India, Bangladesh or anywhere in the world, have the right to practise their religions, faith and customs and live peacefully in their motherland, he said.

"Our leader, Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Manikya, and the Tipra Motha party have always advocated the rights of minorities in Tripura and India.

"And, we expect similar commitments from the Bangladesh government, especially given the significant population of indigenous people, including Tiprasa, Chakma, Manipuri, Garo among others as well as religious minorities like Hindu Bengali, Buddhist and Christian," Debbarma said.

"Fear and insecurity" among these communities are "unacceptable and not good for the progress and prosperity of the region", he said.

Debbarma, in the memorandum, said, "We are deeply concerned about these developments in our neighbourhood, and through you, appeal to the new interim government and the people of Bangladesh to prioritise peace and harmony over any form of violence or conflict." The Bangladesh government must take immediate and effective measures to protect the rights and lives of all indigenous and religious minorities, he said.

Earlier, hundreds of people under the banner of TYF, Chakma Students' Federation and Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation (TISF) staged protest rallies against the attack and killing of indigenous people in Chittagong Hill Track in the neighbouring country.

A separate peace rally was organised by Buddhist monks, appealing for peace and tranquillity in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT) after an attack on minority people there. PTI PS BDC