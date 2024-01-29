Tips given by PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' useful for every common man: LG Saxena

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Monday said that the tips given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' are useful not only for the students, but also for teachers, parents and every common man.

Saxena, along with students, their parents and teachers, saw the live telecast of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' at Navyug School in Sarojini Nagar. The event was organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), said a statement from the civic body.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is crucial to instil resilience in children to help them cope with pressures and asserted that parents and teachers should collectively address challenges faced by students. Interacting with students, parents and teachers during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, the prime minister advised parents against treating their child's report card as their own visiting card and suggested that students should compete with themselves and not others.

Saxena expressed hope that the tips given by Prime Minister Modi will be kept in mind by every student and it will be very useful for them during exams. He also said that the tips given by the prime minister are useful not only for the students, but also for teachers, parents and every common man.

The Lt Governor said that learning is not only limited within the corridors of school and colleges but every incident of life gives us a lesson.

"We are very grateful for the time in which our prime minister interacted with the students on the issue of exams and education. He is the first prime minister who interacts with students.

"He gives suggestions to every student and their parents for stress busting and advises the students to involve music, sports and their hobbies also during the exam time for releasing and busting their stress," Saxena said.

Before watching the live telecast of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Saxena interacted with the students and provided life inputs on how to deal with exam stress. Apart from sharing his suggestions on exams, stress, anxiety and time management, he also shared practical tips on enjoying life to its fullest along with studies, the statement added.