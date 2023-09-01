Tipura’s main opposition Tipra Motha to neither contest nor support any party in by-polls

Agartala, Sep 1 (PTI) The Tipra Motha, the main opposition party in BJP-ruled Tripura, on Friday said that it will not support any party in the by-election to two Assembly constituencies to be held on September 5.

The party had earlier said it would stay away from the by-polls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in Sepahijala district.

“The Tipra Motha has not fielded any candidate in the by-elections. We will not ask party workers and supporters to vote for any particular candidate in the by-elections,” party president BK Hrangkhawl told a press conference.

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 26 in New Delhi and discussed “the rights and welfare of the indigenous people” ahead of the by-polls in which the main contestants are from the BJP and the CPI(M).

The Left party had recently held discussions with the Tipra Motha and sought its support for the by-elections in which the Congress is not contesting.

Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma said, “The party workers and supporters are free to exercise their democratic rights as per their choice.” The by-elections are not more important than the demand for the separate Greater Tipraland state for tribals of the northeastern state, he said at the press conference.

The concept of ‘Greater Tipraland’ state has not been specified, though it is supposed to include parts of several other northeastern states and Bangladesh, besides Tripura.

“The CPI(M) has fielded its candidates. Why should we support them? Let the people make their choice," he said.

The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque. Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik’s resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front has fielded Kaushik Chanda and Mijan Husain as its nominees for the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies respectively.

The BJP nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment. PTI PS NN