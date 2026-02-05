Tiranga bike rally held in Kupwara to counter Pakistan's 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) A civil society group in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday organised a Tiranga bike rally "to counter" the Kashmir Solidarity Day organised by Pakistan Army on the other side of Line of Control.

"The aim of the rally is to counter the propaganda about the so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day organised by Pakistan Army," the organisers said.

Dozens of youth riding bikes and carrying the national flag, marched through the streets of Kupwara to express their patriotism, they said.

The rally started from Trehgam, the native town of secessionist JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, and reached Kupwara town.

From Kupwara town, the rally passed through Kunan and Poshpora villages of the district before returning to Trehgam town. PTI MIJ SKY SKY