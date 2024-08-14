'Tiranga' rallies held in Kashmir on eve of Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) The streets of Kashmir were dotted with the Tricolour on Wednesday as several 'Tiranga' rallies were organised in the Valley on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

The rallies were held under the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, officials said.

A walkathon was organised by the Srinagar Sector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the road along the famous Dal Lake in the morning. The march was flagged off and led by IG, Srinagar Sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav.

The 3-km walkathon commenced from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and concluded at ghat no. 13 on Boulevard Road, the officials said.

CRPF personnel, including women personnel of all battalions of Srinagar Sector, participated in the walkathon, they said.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a 'Tiranga' bike rally in the Batamaloo area.

Rallies were also held in Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag and Shopian districts.

Thousands came together in Baramulla's Watergam Rafiabad for a 'Tiranga' rally, which was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Minga Sherpa. The participants carried a 2.5-km-long Tricolour, chanted slogans and sang patriotic songs as they marched. Famous historical places and monuments, including Martand Sun Temple in the Mattan area of Anantnag, were illuminated in colours of the national flag, the officials said.

Security has been beefed up in the Kashmir Valley to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations. A security blanket has been thrown around the venue for the main function here which will be presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. PTI SSB DIV DIV