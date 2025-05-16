Tiranga Yatra held in Kerala's Kochi

Kochi, May 16 (PTI) A Tiranga Yatra was held in this port city on Friday, with prominent personalities and the family of late N Ramachandran—killed in last month’s Pahalgam terror attack—taking part.

The Pahalgam incident marked the first major civilian terror attack in Kashmir since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019.

The yatra, in which a large number of people participated, was inaugurated by Malayalam film actor-director Major Ravi.

The participants marched through the city carrying the Indian flag and shouting slogans praising the defence forces of the country.

Similar yatras were held in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi and BJP leaders Sobha Surendran and B Gopalakrishnan were part of the yatra in Thrissur.

The Tiranga Yatra in the state capital was held by ex-servicemen, who marched with Indian flags and placards praising the country's armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.