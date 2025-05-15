Tiranga Yatra in Kerala''s state capital, Thrissur

Thrissur(Kerala), May 15 (PTI) Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Thursday participated in a Tiranga Yatra in this central Kerala district and said it was a tribute to the armed forces involved in India's 'Operation Sindoor' which serves as a warning to terrorism around the world.

He was part of the 'Tiranga Yatra' which saw hundreds of people of all ages marching through Thrissur town holding Indian flags and tri-colour balloons.

BJP leaders Sobha Surendran and B Gopalakrishnan also participated in the yatra.

Speaking to reporters here, Gopi said that India was able to give a befitting reply to the act of terrorism carried out against it and the resultant loss of lives.

He said that the steps taken by Indian armed forces were "a strong warning to terrorism, extremism and religious fundamentalism across the world".

A similar 'Tiranga Yatra' was also carried out in the state capital by ex-servicemen, who marched with Indian flags and placards praising the country's armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.