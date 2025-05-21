'Tiranga Yatra' taken out in Arunachal's Tawang

Itanagar, May 21 (PTI) A 'Tiranga Yatra' was taken out in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, to express solidarity with the Indian Armed forces, in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, and India's retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

The Yatra was held from the iconic Giant Buddha statue to the Tawang War Memorial in the border district.

Thousands of people from all walks of life participated in the rally to back India's firm stand against terrorism, an official statement said.

The event drew monks and nuns, students, NCC cadets, and members of various political parties, all walking shoulder to shoulder in a stirring show of solidarity.

Leading the march were NCC cadets of Jang Higher Secondary School. At the Tawang War memorial, students from Manjushree Vidyapeeth performed a powerful patriotic dance and singers Vishal and Rinchin Zomba delivered moving renditions of nationalistic songs.

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, in his address, paid heartfelt tribute to the brave hearts martyred in Pahalgam and applauded the Indian Army's precision strikes on terror camps as a strong and necessary response.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Armed Forces have sent a clear message that India will not tolerate terrorism," he said.

"This Tiranga Yatra is not symbolic; it reflects our collective strength, unity, and commitment to a safe and strong India," he said.

The MLA specially acknowledged the Abbot of Sera Je Jamyang Choekorling Monastery, Dhobley Rinpoche, along with monks and nuns from various monasteries and nunneries, for their participation.

"Tawang's civil-military harmony is exemplary. It is a model that the rest of the country can emulate," he added.

The lawmaker also lauded all political parties for rising above their differences and standing united for the national cause. In a symbolic act of respect, he felicitated the Brigade Commander and Commanding Officers of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. PTI UPL UPL RG