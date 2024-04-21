Tirthankaras' teachings of non-violence getting new relevance as wars break out: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Teachings of Indian Tirthankaras have gained a new relevance at a time when "many countries are getting into wars", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and asserted that India is making a place for itself as "Vishwa Bandhu in a divided world". Addressing the 2,550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav here, Modi also said India is now projecting the principles of truth and non-violence on the global fora as a solution to the problems in the world, and its cultural image is playing a big role in it as well.

The prime minister also released a commemorative stamp and a coin on the occasion and thanked the Jain community for their blessings.

He said his government put emphasis on promoting heritage as well as material development when it came to power in 2014 at a time when the country was engulfed in despair, a swipe at the previous UPA dispensation.

He cited his government's promotion of Indian heritage like yoga and Ayurveda, asserting that the country's new generation now believes that self-pride is its identity.

He praised the dance drama 'Vartaman Mein Vardhaman' that was showcased on the occasion and said the dedication of the youth towards the values of Bhagwan Mahaveer is a sign of the nation moving forward in the right direction.

Modi also bowed before the Jain saints present at the event and conveyed his best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti on Sunday.

In his address, he said the "teachings of our Tirthankaras have gained a new relevance in the time when, globally, many countries are getting into wars".

Tirthankaras are gurus or preachers of Jainism.

Modi recalled the philosophies such as Anekantavada and Syadvada that teach people to look at all the aspects and embrace the views of others too.

Today, humanity is expecting peace from India in these times of conflict, he said.

The "new role" of this "New India" is being credited to India's growing capabilities and foreign policy. "But, I want to tell you that the our cultural image has a big role in it," he said.

"Today we put forward the principles of truth and non-violence with full confidence on the global fora. We tell the world that the solution to global problems is found in the ancient Indian culture and tradition. This is why India is making a place for itself as 'Vishwa Bandhu' in a divided world", the prime minister added.

He mentioned India's initiatives such as Mission LiFE for combating climate change and the vision of 'One Earth One Family and One Future' along with a roadmap of One World-One Sun-One Grid and International Solar Alliance.

During his address, Modi also paid tributes to Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Maharaj who passed away in February and recalled his recent meeting with him, saying "his blessings are still guiding us".

Referring to the Lok Sabha polls, he said a big festival of democracy is happening "and, the country believes from here a new journey into future will also begin".

The prime minister also suggested to the audience that they should use their franchise early in the day and added in a lighter vein that saints have links to lotus, a flower often used in holy events which also is the BJP's poll symbol.

"We are celebrating Bhagwan Mahaveer's Nirvan Diwas even after 2500 years and I'm sure that the nation will continue to celebrate his values for thousands of years to come", the he said.

He asked people to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Mahaveer as revival of those values is the demand of the time.

The prime minister said that Jainism is the path of 'jin' or the victorious.

The event is a rare occasion and is happening at the beginning of 'Amrit Kaal', Modi said, adding the country is working to make centenary year of freedom a "golden centenary".

Prime Minister Modi underlined that the idea of 'Amrit Kaal' is not merely a resolution but India's spiritual inspiration.

"For India, modernity is its body, spirituality is its soul. If spirituality is removed from modernity, anarchy is born," he said. Modi said India is emerging from the period of corruption and despair as more than 25 crore Indians have come out of poverty.

Union ministers of state for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakashi Lekhi were also present on the occasion among other dignitaries and saints from the Jain community. PTI KND KR RPA